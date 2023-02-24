STATEWIDE -- Earlier this week governor Janet Mills announced she's joined the newly-launched reproductive freedom alliance.
Mills joins 19 fellow governors across the country who are invested in securing abortion protections by collectively expanding state reproductive rights.
Planned Parenthood reports 12 states have eliminated abortion access including states like Texas which exercised trigger laws making abortion illegal immediately following the overturning of Roe vs. Wade.
A spokesperson for Planned Parenthood of Northern New England said though the establishment of the alliance is reassuring, more must be done.
"It is important that our elected leaders are coming together to try and find solutions. One in three women are living in a place where they can't legally access or exercise their reproductive rights and freedom,” according to Nichole Clegg chief strategist for Planned Parenthood of Northern New England. "They are having to navigate extreme hurdles to try and get access to abortion care."
Last month Governor Mills, senate president Troy Jackson and house speaker Rachel Talbot Ross announced legislation to ensure protections to Maine medical providers offering abortion care.