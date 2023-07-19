AUGUSTA -- Gov. Janet Mills signed a bill into law Wednesday to expand abortion access in the state.
The landmark bill, LD 1619, will allow abortions in the later stages of pregnancy if deemed necessary by a licensed physician.
Mills says she originally introduced the bill after learning of the story of Dana Pierce, a Maine woman who traveled to Colorado to get an abortion.
Pierce, members of the Maine Council of Churches, representatives from the Maine Medical Association and others were present at the signing.
"We are affirming that Maine people, guided by their medical professionals, their families, and their personal and spiritual beliefs -- that they will make decisions about their reproductive healthcare. They will do so, not politicians," said Mills.
In a statement, Maine GOP Chairman Joel Stetkis said, in part, quote:
"...This is a sad day for Maine -- we desperately need to end the unchecked absolute power of one-party Democrat rule in Augusta."
The previous state law banned abortions after a fetus becomes viable outside of the womb, roughly 24 weeks, but allowed exceptions if the patient's life was at risk.
Under the new law, abortions will be allowed at any time if deemed necessary by a doctor.