STATEWIDE -- The Good Shepherd Food Bank of Maine is getting the word out about its efforts to help older Mainers access nutritious food.
The food bank held an event to raise awareness about the Commodity Supplemental Food Program (CSFP), which supplies seniors with healthy food provided by the USDA.
The monthly program provides eligible miners over the age of 60 with about 30 pounds of shelf-stable food.
The boxes include a variety of canned fruits, vegetables, grains, and protein.
Volunteer Engagement Coordinator Gina Bingham credits the food bank's partners and volunteers across the state for the program's success.
"We use our network of over 600 partners throughout the state of Maine to help distribute these boxes... ...we are also looking for folks that can come and share skills with us too. It's not just packing boxes as far as volunteering here. We are looking for folks who have special skills to give any organization."
Last year, Good Shepherd packed more than sixty-eight thousand boxes, and this year, they're looking to help even more people.
To learn more about how to volunteer or check your eligibility, visit GSFB.org.