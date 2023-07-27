BANGOR -- A Glenburn woman accused of stealing from a Bangor business has been indicted by the Penobscot County Grand Jury.
Melissa Moran is the former office manager at WVII-WFVX. She is accused of taking more than $200,000.
Moran had worked at the TV station since 2011.
She was indicted for theft by unauthorized taking.
Penobscot County District Attorney Christopher Almy said a credit union employee filed a suspicious activity report in January after discovering Moran had deposited 80 checks worth more than $220,000 to her personal account.
The checks were payable to WVII.
Moran allegedly told the credit union employee it was easier to do mobile banking due to the tv stations hours and she would have the company sign the checks going forward.
When asked why she was putting the checks in her account she allegedly said the television station account had been hacked so she needed to process the checks quickly to pay vendors.
The deposits took place over a two year period.
When a police detective spoke with Moran she allegedly admitted to actively deceiving the sales team.
Detectives discovered she allegedly used the money for an online Bingo game, cosmetics, eating out and tanning.
She allegedly said she also used the money for plane tickets to Florida.