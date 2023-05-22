GLENBURN -- Glenburn middle school hosted a day of fun for some junior high-schoolers from around the area at their Field Day with Friends program.
They were joined by students from Center Drive School in Orrington and Dedham middle school as they participated in multiple events in their own backyard.
The students participated in sprinting, jumping and obstacle course events through out the day, giving them a chance to compete and bond with each other while stepping up to some healthy competition.
"We have a population of schools who don't typically have these kinds of opportunities and it's just a great day for those students to have opportunities to meet other folks with similar interest, similar skills and similar challenges to develop friendships," said Superintendent of Glenburn Richard Modery.
Superintendent Modery says this is the first time Glenburn has hosted this event and it has been quite some time since the last event due to the pandemic.
"It's just basically about the fun, it's about them being together and spending time with each other and recognizing that again we might all be a little different but we're all pretty much the same and enjoying each other's company."