STATEWIDE- Girl scouts from around the state will be able to get into Maine's State Parks for free for two days next month.
The weekend of nature festivities is part of a nationwide Girl Scout celebration honoring the beauty and importance of protected state parks across the country.
Along with free entry- specialized interactive workshops will be taking place at some of the state parks such as the "Hike Back in Time" at Holbrook Island Sanctuary in Brooksville and" Wonders of Wildlife" at Mount Blue State Park in Weld.
Any family members who accompany the Girl Scouts in the same vehicle on September 9 or 10 will also get in free.