STATEWIDE -- Gifford's Ice cream made an exciting announcement today.
The Maine business says they are opening four of their five family-owned stands as scheduled, despite the February factory fire at their Skowhegan plant -- thanks to a partnership with a network of other ice cream companies.
Chief Operating Officer JC Gifford says the support from the community in the wake of the fire has been overwhelming, and hasn't gone unnoticed.
"I am excited for when we are back up and running, because we've got some things planned to say thank you to the community. I wish it was sooner," said Gifford. "As soon as we're up and able, we do have things in store to appreciate and show that appreciation to everyone that has reached out in the community."
Gifford says ice cream lovers may notice some flavors have minor differences due to production difficulties, but this change is temporary.
The Bangor stand will be open for business starting at noon on Friday, March 17, with the Waterville, Farmington, and Skowhegan locations opening in the following weeks.
The Auburn stand will not open this year.