Gifford's

SKOWHEGAN -- On February 2, a fire inside the Gifford's Ice Cream factory in Skowhegan forced the plant to shut down.

A week later, Lauren Healy, a spokesperson for the company, has provided a statement from the family to respond to the community. 

"...They're focused on the days when they get to return the favor and can thank all those who have supported them," said Healy. "At this time, they are focused on assessing the damage and setting in motion a plan so that they can come back stronger than ever and get back to bringing joy to their loyal fans."

Healy also shared that the Gifford's team is still assessing the damage and is working with local and federal officials to continue to investigate the fire.

The family says they are thankful for the community's support and plans to provide the public with an update on their next steps soon.

Reporter

David Ledford joined the ABC 7 and FOX 22 news team in October 2022.

He transferred from the Rochester Institute of Technology to the University of Maine in 2020, as a student of Communication and Journalism, in order to complete his education in his home state.

As a first-time reporter, David is passionate about local news and providing stories that are important to Mainers.

In his free time, he enjoys writing music and spending time camping in the beautiful Maine woods.

Feel free to contact David at dledford@wvii.com.

