SKOWHEGAN -- On February 2, a fire inside the Gifford's Ice Cream factory in Skowhegan forced the plant to shut down.
A week later, Lauren Healy, a spokesperson for the company, has provided a statement from the family to respond to the community.
"...They're focused on the days when they get to return the favor and can thank all those who have supported them," said Healy. "At this time, they are focused on assessing the damage and setting in motion a plan so that they can come back stronger than ever and get back to bringing joy to their loyal fans."
Healy also shared that the Gifford's team is still assessing the damage and is working with local and federal officials to continue to investigate the fire.
The family says they are thankful for the community's support and plans to provide the public with an update on their next steps soon.