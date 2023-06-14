HANCOCK -- On June 13th, 1954, Maine Central Railroad Engine 470 made its last trip from Portland to Bangor, sixty-nine years later, the New England steam Corporation is working hard to restore it so it can make a few more scenic trips.
Since 2016, New England Steam has gone back and forth between raising money for the restoration and actually working on it.
Despite the obstacles they have overcome and the ones still remaining in their way, the group remains undeterred and plans on having the locomotive eventually join the down east scenic railroad system.
Chief mechanical officer and president of New England Steam Corporation, Leverett Fernald says, "All of us with New England Steam feel this is an important part of the history of the state of Maine and the Maine Central Railroad... This was once a very important part of our transportation system and we feel that it deserves to be preserved and deserved to operated again".
Fernald says restoring the train is about more than just having an old set of wheels on the tracks.
It's about honoring the legacy of railroad workers from years past.
"You think of all the people that it took to do all of that and they made it happen," says Leverett, "It's hard to appreciate that when none of this stuff is around to observe and we hope to preserve that part of it".
Due to funding constraints, Fernald isn't sure when the train will be operational but he does know what it will take, he says, "If somebody handed us a million dollars right now we could probably have this done in five years or less".
If you happen to have a million dollars or just some spare cash lying around, donations can be made here.