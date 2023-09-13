WINTERPORT -- Crowds will get to see history in motion at Winterport Dragway this weekend.

The Pinetree Jamboree, a vintage drag race featuring cars from 1953 and earlier is taking place there.

Vintage car owners and enthusiasts will gather in Winterport to rev their engines, stomp on the gas and fly down the Winterport dragstrip in flatheads from the 30s, 40s and 50s in the pine tree jamboree.

"It's a blast no matter what you're doing."

This event is organized by Eli English and his family who all enjoy getting behind the wheel.

"It's cool to see the wide variety of cars that will be here. You'll see big full body 50s vintage cars and stripped down hot roads and there's old sprint cars that will race."

Lisa English raced last year and is looking forward to returning to the starting line again this year.

"I am only going against myself to see if i can beat my time."

Racers don't win any cash prizes or trophies at this race, instead they are here for the camaraderie and to appreciate the way cars and racing used to be.

"I think most people are here just to run their cars and have their fun going down their track in their stock model as." Said Isaac English, Jamboree participant.

Pinetree jamboree gets underway Friday at 9am. Racing will get underway at Noon and it will continue throughout Saturday and Sunday rain or shine.

Spectators are welcome and encouraged to attend.

The cost is $15 day per person per day or $40 per person for the entire weekend.

