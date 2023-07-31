STATEWIDE- If you've filled up your car lately you've probably noticed a big jump in what it cost.
According to GasBuddy's survey of more than 1,200 stations around the state, the price rose almost 12 cents a gallon in the last week.
The average price is now $3.75 a gallon.
That's more than 14 cents a gallon higher than a month ago but over 81 cents a gallon lower than a year ago.
Patrick De Haan, Head of Petroleum Analysis at GasBuddy, says " Gas prices suddenly soared over the last week due to heat- related refinery outages that impacted some of the largest refineries in the country."