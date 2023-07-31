BANGOR -- Gas and diesel prices across the state have risen exponentially in the last week alone.
According to a survey of more than 1,200 stations around the state done by GasBuddy, the price per gallon rose 11.8 cents in the last week.
The average price is now $3.75 a gallon.
Diesel has also risen to $3.99 a gallon, 15.5 cents higher than last week.
The reasons behind this sudden rise, are tied to the lack of supply, the rise of crude oil prices, and the high temperature weather.
"The supply issues for crude oil are due to the extreme heat that was around the country," said AAA Public Affairs Manager Dan Goodman. "Multiple of the largest refineries around the country shut down because of that heat. We're seeing about two million barrels per day lower than typical supply."
To help lessen the stress on your wallet, AAA suggests shopping around for the best price.
In Bangor alone, prices range from $3.99 per gallon, to as low as $3.74 per gallon.
Along with driving safer and more efficiently, apps and rewards programs could help save a few bucks too.
Joshua Jakob, a courier driver from Newton, Massachusetts says using the Shell Fuel Rewards Program saves him money each time he stops.
"If you buy a certain amount of gallons it will give you extra cents off for the next fill up," said Jakob. "They are able to charge you a little bit less for the gas and it really helps the consumers bottom line."
According to AAA, if cooler weather comes our way, then refineries can open back up, hopefully bring prices down to a reasonable amount.