MAN TO SERVE 65 YEARS IN JAIL

AUGUSTA -- Tuesday a judge at the Kennebec County Superior court sentenced a Gardiner man to serve 65 years behind bars for multiple felonies.

23-year-old Dylan Ketcham was sentenced to 45 years for the murder of Jordan Johnson. Along with 20 additional years for the attempted murder and elevated aggravated assault of Caleb Trudeau.

The crimes took place on January 25, 2020 when the three men agreed to meet at an empty ball field for a fist fight, however Ketcham came armed.

Ketcham reportedly shot Johnson in the head and then viciously attacked Trudeau, the only witness and survivor, with a knife.

Defense attorney Stephen Smith says "this is an example of young men coming together to exercise poor judgment."

"We're very disappointed. Dylan went through a very difficult situation. Young men make foolish decisions. In our view this was clearly a self defense situation,” said Smith. 

"Well the world is full of twenty-somethings. Who doesn't kill people with firearms and hack people with machetes. We don't think he did this awful crime because of his youth, we think he did it because he's a thoroughly dangerous person,” said Meg Elam, assistant attorney general for the Maine Attorney Generals’ Office. 

Smith says he plans to appeal Ketchum's conviction and sentence.

 

Anchor/Reporter

AJ Douglas joined the ABC 7 and FOX 22 team in January 2022. The Atlanta, Georgia native finished her degree program at California State University in Sacramento, California. She has covered freelance stories in multiple locations from downtown Atlanta to the Bay area. She is passionate about storytelling and is humbled to tell well-rounded stories. As a military brat, she has prior experience living in the Northeast and is excited to be in the New England area. When she is not reporting she enjoys making memories with friends, reading and living life without a schedule. If you have a story idea, email AJ at adouglas@wvii.com.

