AUGUSTA -- Tuesday a judge at the Kennebec County Superior court sentenced a Gardiner man to serve 65 years behind bars for multiple felonies.
23-year-old Dylan Ketcham was sentenced to 45 years for the murder of Jordan Johnson. Along with 20 additional years for the attempted murder and elevated aggravated assault of Caleb Trudeau.
The crimes took place on January 25, 2020 when the three men agreed to meet at an empty ball field for a fist fight, however Ketcham came armed.
Ketcham reportedly shot Johnson in the head and then viciously attacked Trudeau, the only witness and survivor, with a knife.
Defense attorney Stephen Smith says "this is an example of young men coming together to exercise poor judgment."
"We're very disappointed. Dylan went through a very difficult situation. Young men make foolish decisions. In our view this was clearly a self defense situation,” said Smith.
"Well the world is full of twenty-somethings. Who doesn't kill people with firearms and hack people with machetes. We don't think he did this awful crime because of his youth, we think he did it because he's a thoroughly dangerous person,” said Meg Elam, assistant attorney general for the Maine Attorney Generals’ Office.
Smith says he plans to appeal Ketchum's conviction and sentence.