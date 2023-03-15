GREENVILLE- Maine Game Wardens and Passamaquoddy Warden trainees rescued 2 adults and 2 children who were stranded on Moosehead Lake in the storm.
Ruby Goodman,31, of Greenville and 32-year-old Joseph Wentworth of Orland were ice fishing on Moosehead Lake with two children yesterday when the weather started to worsen.
One child was already wet so Goodman decided to take the 5- year- old home while Wentworth picked up the ice fishing gear and then head back with his 2- year -old.
A spokesperson says the worsening weather further intensified and Goodman's snowmobile broke down before she could get home.
Because of high winds and heavy snow, Wentworth could not see well enough to drive them so both called 911.
Wardens had been training in the area and were nearby when the call came in at 9:15 last night.
They found everyone and got them back to shore.