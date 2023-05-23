PENOBSCOT -- A Game Warden K9 team located a missing woman in Penobscot Tuesday morning.
72-year-old Marjorie May, who suffers from memory loss, wandered away from her home on McCaslin Road Monday afternoon.
After family had searched and were unable to locate her, they contacted the Maine Warden Service, who searched the area throughout the night.
Warden K9 Storm and Game Warden Chad Robertson were searching near the shores of McCaslin Stream when Storm alerted on a scent, which led them to May at roughly 9:30 a.m.
Due to the thick woods and distance from her home, wardens decided to transport May out of the woods by canoe first, then by boat, to emergency medical personnel waiting for her at the outlet of Wight Pond.
Wardens were assisted by two local registered Maine guides who provided the canoe and boat.
Marjorie was given food and warm clothes, examined, and cleared to go home.