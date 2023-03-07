STATEWIDE -- Coinciding with Problem Gambling Awareness Month, Maine's Gambling Control Board has announced a new virtual program that will allow people to voluntarily exclude themselves from gambling in Maine casinos.
Before the advent of the virtual program, people would have to risk the temptation of gambling by walking into a casino or a designated location to fill out the form, now it can all be done from the comfort of home.
AdCares Problem Gambling Services Coordinator Lori Manson says that the Gambling Control Board has taken a positive step to reduce the harm of gambling problems with this program.