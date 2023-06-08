BANGOR - After many complications with the city of Bangor, G-force Entertainment says they will be closing permanently.
Since 2006, g-force has been selling smiles to adults and children throughout the state, but owner and CEO Brian Plavnik says it's time to close up shop.
"My family is upset. I'm upset. My wife is in some ways happy that she's gonna get me back 100% all the time," says Plavnik, "But it is still sad y'know? It definitely is a sad chapter for a business that's been around for a while".
Back in the early 2000s, Plavnik opened the first iteration of G-force in Aroostook county.
After a few years, g-force moved to a more permanent location in Augusta and then moved again to Brewer before finally finding its last home in the Bangor Mall.
"We had open arms here at the Bangor Mall, which is a great place to grow a business, and so we moved here!" says Plavnik.
Plavnik attributes the closer of g-force to recent financial problems caused by zoning and licensing complications.
Although this is the end of an era for Plavnik, he sees this as an opportunity to spend time with those who matter the most, family.
"I'm gonna focus on my son and my family. I'm gonna go visit my mom in Florida. I haven't visited her in quite some time. I just can't say enough thank you to everybody. I just- we just can't really continue. This is really- it's very difficult."
Plavnik will be closing the bar and laser tag after this Sunday but he wants to keep the arcade open for just a few more weeks.