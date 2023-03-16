BANGOR -- Funeral services for Holden Police Chief Chris Greeley, who passed away unexpectedly last week, will take place this Friday, March 17.
The funeral is slated to begin at 2 p.m. at the Anah Shrine Center on Broadway in Bangor after a procession leaving the Kiley and Foley Funeral Home on State Street in Brewer at 1:30 p.m.
The procession will travel through Bangor on Broadway for anyone that would like to pay respects.
Benjamin Breadmore, town manager for Holden, spoke about the legacy Greeley left behind.
"Chris was somebody that could be there for anybody who needed him, and at the drop of a hat he could turn it right on and be the chief, the officer, we all needed him to be," said Breadmore. "The impact he had was just phenomenal on everyone he touched. Nobody forgot him."
Following the funeral, there will be a small escort to bring Greeley to his final resting place at Mount Hope Cemetery.
In addition to the service, Governor Mills has directed United States and Maine state flags be lowered to half-staff at the state capitol and in Holden from sunrise to sunset tomorrow.
We will stream the service live on Facebook and on our website, foxbangor.com.