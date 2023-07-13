WASHINGTON, D.C.- More than 35 million dollars for Maine's lobster industry in fiscal year 2024 was officially approved by the Senate Appropriations Committee today.
It now awaits full consideration by the full U.S. Senate and House.
Senator Susan Collins is the Vice Chairman of the Senate Appropriations Committee and helped advance the measure.
"Flawed and incomplete data is being used to inform regulations, creating unnecessary, burdensome requirements for Maine lobstermen and women. This funding would support Maine's iconic lobster industry by improving the incomplete and imprecise science upon which the federal government relies,"said Collins