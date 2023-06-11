HAMPDEN -- Around 6:30 a.m the Hampden Fire Department was alerted that a fuel truck containing hazardous materials and gasoline had rolled over along Carmel Road North in Hampden.
Lieutenant Chris Liepold with Hampden Fire said after arriving on the scene they began to off load the effective truck and isolate the spill
The road was blocked off for several hours as first responders isolated the spill.
"Approximately anywhere from 500 to 1000 gallons of gas was released onto the side of the road with the tank leaking from other compartments," said Lt. Liepold.
According to Liepold, they received mutual aid from local stations including Hermon and Newburgh Fire. The regional response hazmat team, which is staffed by Orono Fire Department was also on the scene.
No injuries were reported from the accident and officials say there is no hazard to the community at this point.
The cause of the crash is currently under investigation.