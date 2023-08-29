BANGOR -- Fresh Start Sober Living will receive a $500,000 dollar chunk of Bangor's American Rescue Plan Act Funds.
The group will use the award to purchase a new home at 100 Center Street -- with five private rooms and office space for the group's growing number of employees.
And, for the first time, Fresh Start will be leasing a portion of the building to SaVida Health -- an addiction treatment organization -- to provide on-site services.
"With SaVida Health being right in the same building as we are we can immediately address healthcare issues -- which is a big, big issue. They offer medically-assisted treatment for opioid-use disorder and they also have counseling services," said Scott Pardy, president of Fresh Start Sober Living. "Most people that come to us have mental health issues."
The new building will mark the group's 15th home in the Bangor/Brewer area. Next, they hope to expand into Piscataquis County.
For program application information, visit freshstartrecovery-maine.org.