STATEWIDE -- It's free fishing weekend, and that means that almost anyone in Maine can fish without a license.
The Maine Department of Inland Fisheries and Wildlife set the statewide event for February 18-19, but Mainers will get another chance on June 3 and 4 of this year.
However, free fishing does not apply to those whose license has been suspended or revoked.
Mainers who hit their local waters say it's a great opportunity to get outside.
"We're having a blast out here on this free fishing weekend. Spending a lot of time with the family -- got the snowmobile out here today and the four-wheeler," said Hermon resident Paul Ormsby. "We just caught our first fish of the day -- it's catch and release -- but all thanks to free fishing weekend, we're able to do this."
Officials say that all other laws and regulations still apply during the free fishing period.
