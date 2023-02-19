Fishing on Hermon pond

STATEWIDE -- It's free fishing weekend, and that means that almost anyone in Maine can fish without a license.

The Maine Department of Inland Fisheries and Wildlife set the statewide event for February 18-19, but Mainers will get another chance on June 3 and 4 of this year.

However, free fishing does not apply to those whose license has been suspended or revoked.

Mainers who hit their local waters say it's a great opportunity to get outside.

"We're having a blast out here on this free fishing weekend. Spending a lot of time with the family -- got the snowmobile out here today and the four-wheeler," said Hermon resident Paul Ormsby. "We just caught our first fish of the day -- it's catch and release -- but all thanks to free fishing weekend, we're able to do this."

Officials say that all other laws and regulations still apply during the free fishing period. 

To learn more, visit mainedot.gov.

Reporter

David Ledford joined the ABC 7 and FOX 22 news team in October 2022. He transferred from the Rochester Institute of Technology to the University of Maine in 2020, as a student of Communication and Journalism, in order to complete his education in his home state. As a first-time reporter, David is passionate about local news and providing stories that are important to Mainers. In his free time, he enjoys writing music and spending time camping in the beautiful Maine woods. Feel free to contact David at dledford@wvii.com.

