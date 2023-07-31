Free entrance at Dakin Pool thanks to local nonprofit

BANGOR -- Starting July 31st until August 5th, access to the Dakin Pool in Bangor will be free for all.
The free entrance fees are thanks in part to Bangor Parks and Rec, and the local nonprofit organization, Friends of the Dakin Pool.
The organizations campaign "Jump In!" will cover all entrances fees until August 5th, making it easier for folks to jump in and cool off.
Any proceeds gained will be going to the Dakin Pool.
According to Friends of the Dakin Pool Board Member Joe Perry, "This group felt that the city needed support trying to find the lifeguards, there's maintenance issues, there's new issues. We want to raise 160,000 dollars and invest it all right back into the pool to serve the kids."
On Tuesday, August 1st, Darling's Ice Cream will be at the pool to hand out ice cream for anyone who attends.
For more information about the weeks festivities, visit the Friends of the Dakin Pool on Facebook.