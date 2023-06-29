OLD TOWN -- Fireworks. one of the many things that makes the Fourth of July a special holiday; not to mention the food and the fun!
But being responsible when you set off your black cats and bottle rockets will keep your entire group safe.
"Mixing alcohol and fireworks is not a good idea. That is where folks forget the safety pieces and that's where somebody could get hurt," said Richard McCarthy, Maine State Fire Marshal.
Research from the United States Consumer Product Safety Commission found a 200% increase in sales of fireworks from 1994 to 2022.
Despite the staggering statistic, Phantom Fireworks in Holden always makes sure its buyers are educated.
"Safety is the number one key. If you don't practice safety and you don't have buckets of water and you don't have safety glasses and gloves, there is a potential something could happen and we never want that," said Greg Spencer, Store Manager of Phantom Fireworks of Holden.
McCarthy says safety should always be practiced, even with the smallest of explosive party favors like sparklers.
"Sparklers are something a lot of people use. Most people don't even realize how hot sparklers get. Make sure there's a bucket, make sure there's somewhere the kids can put these if they're using them," said McCarthy.
Just remember.
"Get out there and enjoy making memories with your family and loved ones, but make sure you're doing it safely, make sure you have the proper safety equipment. Make sure you're enjoying them sober," said Spencer.