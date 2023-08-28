HOLLIS- Four State Troopers were injured last night when they were struck by a car while investigating a domestic disturbance call.
It happened a little after 10 pm at the intersection the Hollis Road and Star Lane in the town of Hollis.
Maine Department of Public Safety Spokesperson Shannon Moss says the troopers were conducting interviews in the breakdown area and driveway to a residence when the vehicle hit them.
24-year-old Tyler Croston from Westbrook was driving and a passenger was in the vehicle.
Moss says it's unknown why he drove into the breakdown lane.
Croston was taken to the hospital with minor injuries.
Trooper Dakota Stewart was treated for several broken bones in his right foot.
Troopers Jake Mowry, David Lemieux and Trooper Recruit Shane St. Pierre remain in the hospital with serious but non-life threatening injuries.
The incident is still under investigation.