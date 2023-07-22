PROSPECT -- Mainers took a step back in time this weekend to gain some hands-on learning about the state's history.
Each year, Friends of Fort Knox hosts a reenactment of a Civil War encampment at Fort Knox in Prospect.
The multi-day event features interactive history lessons -- complete with full camps, outfits, and artillery demonstrations.
"What we're doing is preserving the legacy of Mainers and how they had an impact in the Civil War," said Dean Martin, Friends of Fort Knox director.
Reenactors camp on site the night before to set up and get into the spirit of the performance.
"You get to be, kind of, a part of history. You're teaching and passing along a lot of the traditions, and keeping the memory of the old battles alive," said John Fiorella, Civil War reenactor.
In addition to the Civil War Living History Encampment, Friends of Fort Knox will be holding events all summer long. For a complete schedule, visit fortknoxmaine.com.