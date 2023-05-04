ELLSWORTH -- A former gubernatorial candidate charged with possession of images depicting child sexual abuse was sentenced today after changing his plea.
"I am embarrassed, ashamed, and deeply, deeply, sorry," said former gubernatorial candidate Eliot Cutler.
On May 4, Eliot Cutler pleaded guilty to four counts of possession of sexually explicit material of a child under 12 -- as part of a plea deal with the Hancock County District Attorney's Office.
Cutler will serve nine months in jail.
"This crime is not all of who I am, nor all of who I have been and will be. I will devote the rest of my years to making amends as best I can," said Cutler.
The 76-year-old former gubernatorial candidate will report to the Hancock County Jail on June 1.
Cutler ran for governor twice as an independent -- using his own personal wealth to finance both campaigns. He lost by less than two percentage points to republican Paul LePage in 2010 during a multi-candidate race.
Last year, Maine State Police say they found more than 80,000 sexually explicit files at Cutler's Brooklin residence.
He is sentenced to four years with all but nine months suspended -- not including time subtracted for good behavior.
"With the backlog of cases it's very unlikely this case would have been reached," said Robert Granger, prosecuting attorney. "I'd rather get the convictions on the four counts that we got today and the sentence we got today rather than never reaching this case."
After his release, Cutler will be required to register as a sex offender for the rest of his life -- rather than the 10 years outlined in the draft sentencing agreement.
He will also be on probation for six years.
Additionally, he will pay the maximum $5,000 fine to the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children.