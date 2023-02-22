HOWLAND -- "Tonight I offer my written resignation from the chair and the Howland Board of Select Person's effectively immediately."
For the past few months, former Howland Select Board Chair Tami Colbath felt like she's been disrespected by her fellow select board members. During Tuesday's meeting, she made that clear prior to a planned executive session to discuss removing her from her position.
"When I saw the executive session, I went and asked what the executive session was about, and it was about me," said Colbath.
That's when she made the decision to resign.
"It just doesn't feel like there's a lot of respect, and it was funny, they thought it was funny and I made light of it and i asked them to not do it again and they did it every week so it felt very discriminatory to me," said Colbath.
Colbath outlined a variety of reasons for leaving. She says there was a lack of respect for her that ranged from joking during the meetings to overstepping.
"Times when I would run meetings, I'd be interrupted and pushed meeting times. There's a set way to close meeting or opening meeting and they would jump in for me and I'm like that's not your job, that's my job," said Colbath.
Fellow board members like Town Manager David Lloyd were stunned by Colbath's decision.
"It was a surprise to me. Not what I expected. I did not expect the chair to resign from the board last night. I'm still surprised by it, I still am," said Lloyd.
Lloyd says he was not aware that Colbath felt this way.
When asked about why the select board was going to hold an executive session to discuss Colbath, Lloyd had no comment.
Colbath says going forward, the town needs to do a better job of understanding what the residents of the town want rather than doing what they want.
"That really opened the eyes of a lot of taxpayers that they don't have enough voice, or they don't give their voice, and we're supposed to be getting that when we do that," said Colbath.