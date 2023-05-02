Eliot Cutler

ELLSWORTH- A wealthy attorney who came close to being elected governor of Maine in 2010 is expected to plead guilty to possessing videos and images of child sexual abuse.

76-year-old Eliot Cutler is due in an Ellsworth courtroom on Thursday.

According to a court document, he's expected to serve nine months in prison as part of a plea agreement.

Cutler is expected to plead guilty to four counts of possession of sexually explicit material of a child under 12 according to terms of the agreement hammered out with prosecutors.

The judge would still need to approve the deal.

The sentencing memorandum describes Cutler's addiction to pornography with Cutler acknowledging that he downloaded hundreds of images and videos.

His attorneys noted that Cutler never engaged in inappropriate conduct with children.

Cutler ran for governor twice as an independent, losing in 2010 by less than 2 percentage points to Republican Paul LePage.

Cutler was also an aide to the late Democratic U.S. Senator Edmund Muskie and later served as former Democratic President Jimmy Carter’s top adviser for environmental and energy issues.

