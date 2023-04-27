BANGOR- A former Glenburn man convicted of killing a man and dismembering him is challenging his conviction.
It's based on new evidence that Maine's Attorney General's Office says Jimmy Lipham knew about for years.
A jury found Jimmy Lipham guilty of murdering 53-year-old David Langway of Winterport in 2003.
During his trial, Lipham claimed he accidentally killed Langway when he tripped and the gun went off.
Prosecutors said he shot Langway in the back of the head intentionally and cut off his arms and legs so he could be buried more easily.
This afternoon the judge hearing his case denied a request by the State to dismiss Lipham's post conviction review and requested an evidentiary hearing.