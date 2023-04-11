BANGOR- A former campaign worker who accused U.S. Senate candidate Max Linn of pointing a gun at him in a dispute over cryptocurrency is now accused of stealing $225,000 from him.
Matthew T. McDonald worked for Linn’s campaign in 2020.
He is accused of stealing the money that was supposed to be invested in “certain digital assets.”
The two men traded accusations and McDonald accused Linn of pointing a gun at him.
Linn died in December 2021.
McDonald has been indicted on a single count of theft by deception.
It’s unclear if he has a lawyer and he didn't immediately return a message seeking comment.