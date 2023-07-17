BANGOR- A former Aroostook County man has been sentenced to 10 years in prison for his role in drug trafficking in two counties.
According to court records, 31-year-old Andrew Adams and others trafficked methamphetamine and fentanyl in Penobscot and Aroostook Counties between January 2018 and December 2021.
His participation in the conspiracy resulted in contacts with local law enforcement that led to the seizure of drugs, guns, drug paraphernalia and other items.
Adams is the 6th of 21 defendants to be sentenced.