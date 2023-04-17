BREWER -- "On average in a month, we service about 400 to 440 households. The month of March we serviced 635."
OHI Brewer Area Food Pantry's co-coordinator Jessica Gibby says due to the cut in SNAP benefits, some Maine families have to rely on food pantries more frequently.
"It is really devastating. It's putting a lot of families that were doing pretty good that might have been seeing us once a month, they're coming in every week because they can't afford the price of food right now because it's so much more," said Gibby.
Extra SNAP benefits, known as Emergency Allotments, was introduced by the United States Department of Agriculture in March 2020 as a way for families to further combat the hardships COVID-19 brought.
Libby says since this has ended, OHI Brewer Area Food Pantry has seen 28 new households reaching out asking for assistance.
"That is a large increase due to our usual intakes usually average anywhere between eight and 10 is a big month for us," said Libby.
With extra SNAP benefits funded by the U.S. Government now gone, one Brewer resident that we spoke to, who wished to remain anonymous says she has to fight to put food on the table."
"With the price of everything so out of control, gas, oil, everything, it's all kind of come down to do you want to eat or do you want to buy oil and gas?"
OHI employee Andrew Roscoe says in the end, the food pantry will do what it can to help as many people possible.
"It's ok, we'll make it. We always do. You will, we will. We all work together. It's called teamwork," said Roscoe.