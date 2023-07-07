DOVER-FOXCROFT -- With many Maine students in the middle of summer vacation, some food banks are seeing an increased demand.
"When it comes to childhood food insecurity, summer is absolutely when it spikes," said Justin Strasburger, executive director of Full Plates Full Potential.
One in four children in Maine are at risk for hunger, according to the Maine Department of Education.
The state has taken steps to address this issue -- the 2022-23 school year marked the first year where all public schools in the state were required to provide meals to students for free, thanks to the School Meals for All legislation passed in 2021.
However, now that many kids are on summer vacation, some have to look elsewhere to feed their families. In Dover-Foxcroft, one food bank has already seen increased demand.
"As food prices have soared sky-high, families in this area are really struggling to replace those missing school meals. From March to June, we've had over a 100 percent increase in the number of children that we serve," said Kelly Sirimoglu, executive director of the Piscataquis Regional Food Center. "Last month, we served 143 children."
Strasburger says hunger is a year-round concern that can affect anyone.
"The reality is, it doesn't matter what community you live in, there is food insecurity in every community in this state. The levels of it vary from community to community, but it is everywhere, and it is often hidden," said Strasburger.
To help meet the need faced by families, food banks and pantries are asking for your help.
"Summer hunger is always a really difficult thing for food pantries and food banks, because it's the time of year when we have the fewest donations and the time when the need increases," said Sirimoglu.
The Maine DOE Offers a free Hot Lunch Summer program to provide meals outside of the school year, visit hotlunchsummer.com to learn more and find a food bank near you.