AUGUSTA- Several Maine employers are urging lawmakers to end the sale of flavored tobacco products in the state.

They have come together to form the Tobacco-Free Maine Works Coalition.

The group says smoking costs Maine nearly 1.5 billion dollars annually due to health care costs and lost productivity.

The coalition says the best way to stop it is to prevent young people from starting.

Dozens of businesses across the state have signed up to support new legislation designed to do just that.

Senator Jill Duson of Cumberland sponsored the bill.

She said "This law would be a preventative measure so young people do not get addicted. It has an overwhelmingly negative impact on the individual smokers health, on the wellbeing of the smokers family and our collective workforce. If we can put an end to it by ending the sale of flavored tobacco products we should do it."

Portland, Brunswick, Bangor and South Portland have already passed ordinances ending the sale of flavored tobacco products in their cities.

