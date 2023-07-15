SOUTHWEST HARBOR -- Mainers dressed in pink flocked to Southwest Harbor Saturday for the return of the Flamingo Festival and parade.
"It brings everyone together. It's one of those fun community events that people plan their vacations around," said Diana Novella, event & community relations director for the Harbor House.
Hundreds of parade-goers lined the streets dressed in pink to welcome a variety of floats highlighting the celebration.
Organizers say the event helps to support the community.
"It's a fundraiser for the Harbor House, which is a community center for Southwest Harbor and Tremont. So, all of the proceeds go to support the programs that Harbor House does," said Novella. "Like childcare and after-school care."
After the parade, festivities continued with vendors, food, and bounce-houses.
"It's great, I look forward to it every summer. I actually enjoy this more than the Fourth of July," said Southwest Harbor resident Jasmin Hebron.
Those who came out shared how they felt about the festival.
"It's unexpected and awesome, I can't wait to come again next year," said Casco resident Michael Davidson.
The festival dates back more than 20 years, when the town's Polo & Yacht Club used decorative flamingos as a mascot for their cocktail party fundraiser.
Because of the popularity of the mascot, the Harbor House decided to reach out to the creator of the pink flamingo lawn ornament -- Don Featherstone.
"The creator of the pink flamingo lawn ornament lived in Massachusetts. And, our executive director at the time found out that he lived in Massachusetts, and he invited him to be the grand marshal of the festival -- and the flamingo theme just stuck," said Novella.
While there are always flamingos, the theme of the festival changes every year. This year, the theme is "peace, love, and flamingos" -- and some dressed up to fit that theme.
"It's kind of a funny festival considering it's flamingos in the state of Maine, but it's a good time," said Southwest Harbor resident Rob Hebron.
The festival will continue with a number of family friendly activities, live music, and more.
"I love the theme this year -- 'peace, love, and flamingos.' We need a little more of all of that in our lives right now," said Colorado resident Penelope Place Gleason
For a full list of events and to learn more about the Harbor House, visit harborhousemdi.org/flamingo-festival.