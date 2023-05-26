BANGOR -- Memorial day weekend has many traditions. One being the placement of flags next to the headstones of veterans who served our country, and if you happen to drive by mount pleasant cemetery here in Bangor, you will see that tradition has carried on.
This past Saturday however flags began to be placed on veterans headstones with the help of boy scouts, Knights of Columbus, and family members for the local church.
Preparations for this weekend started in early April with foreman and sexton of Mount Pleasant Cemetery Brian McLaughlin and his crew.
"...we treat everybody as it was a family member so we show respect."
There are headstones still in need of a flag ahead of this weekend. If you or a loved one are interested in helping, extra flags will be found outside the cemeterie's office.