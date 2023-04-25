ORONO- A Maine fish hatchery will make changes to reduce the amount of phosphorus it discharges under the terms of a federal government settlement.
The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency said today it has reached the agreement with the U.S. Fish & Wildlife Service for the Craig Brook National Fish Hatchery in Orland.
The settlement deals with phosphorus discharged to Alamoosook Lake.
The hatchery raises salmon to try to restore their populations.
However, EPA officials say the hatchery has not met required phosphorus effluent limitations.