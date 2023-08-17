AUGUSTA -- Continuing our coverage on the proposed rule to adopt new standards for clean trucks and cars.
At a public hearing in Augusta on Thursday, August 17th, stakeholders on both sides made their voices heard when it comes to how this could impact Maine's future.
A public hearing held by the Department of Environmental Protection (DEP), brought people from opposing sides, into the Kennebec Room of the Augusta Civic Center.
Backed by Natural Resources Council of Maine, and many other environmentalist organizations and advocates, the Advanced Clean Cars II (ACC II) and Advanced Clean Trucks (ACT) proposal aims to set in motion new requirements for electric vehicle manufacturers to have accessible options.
Requiring 82% of new light-duty sales to be zero-emission vehicles by 2032.
Supporters of the proposal say it would significantly lower tailpipe pollution, while also helping those with respiratory illnesses.
"The more we do to grow the electric vehicle fleet in Maine, the more we're going to clean our air," said Union of Concerned Scientists Advocacy Director Roger Stephenson.
"If you have priorities that include mitigating climate change you can effectively participate by purchasing an electric vehicle," said Scarborough Democratic Senator Stacy Brenner.
"As far as climate change, we all share this planet and it's our responsibility as individuals, but also as companies and corporations to do our share in rescuing our future," said former public school teacher Tom Berry.
Opponents of the proposal say, electric vehicles would not perform well in Maine's weather, along with homeowners electrical rates rising when needing to charge a vehicle at home.
"How often in Maine do people lose power?," said Turner Republican Representative Joshua Morris. " Especially in the winter, if they lose power, they're not going to be able to charge their vehicle."
"At this speed, is it the right direction? Possibly yes. We may get their eventually. But we're going to fast and we need to pump the brakes," said Phillips Republican Representative Mike Soboleski.
"The Legislature representing people across the state has not seen this. It's going before a board of seven people to make a decision on a rule," said Orrington Republican Representative Dick Campbell.
Public testimony will be allowed until Monday, August 28th. On that date, the DEP will move forward on deciding the fate of the proposed rule, or kick it to Maine's Legislature to decide.