BAR HARBOR -- The Maine Bureau of Emergency Medical Services (Maine EMS) has launched its initial pilot site in Bar Harbor. The Department of Public Safety says it is one of the nation's first EMS-based direct substance use disorder referral programs.
The program will give EMS clinicians more options to connect people with recovery services.
"Maybe that one connection would make a difference for somebody," said Deputy Fire Chief John Lennon with Bar Harbor Fire Department.
Bar harbor Fire Department is the first pilot site for the new Maine EMS OPTIONS (Overdose Prevention Through Intensive Outreach, Naloxone and Safety) Referral Program.
"It allows us to connect patients who were subjected to substance use disorder or overdose, it connects them with services and support to assist them with that issue," said Chief Lennon.
Before this, the department was participating in the Maine EMS Leave Behind program.
"If a patient would refuse transport we would leave literature with them and talk to them about how they can connect with services to help them with that issue but now this is bridging that gap where its a proactive response now that the OPTIONS liaison is automatically notified via the electronic run report system," said Lennon.
According to the Department of Public Safety, In 2021 and 2022 there were over 27,000 responses in the state of Maine for overdose-related calls.
"30% of those folks refused transport and so again they would still be a candidate for the leave behind program and we would leave them but there was still that gap if they didn't make that connection to a liaison or support services, now we can bridge that gap," said Lennon.
Officials say this is the first of many potential pilot sites as they hope to expand the program statewide by 2024.
"It's super important after an overdose to get into a hospital hopefully but there are people who deny that and I'm trying to grab those people to make sure they have Narcan or have what they need in the moment," said Nick St. Louis, an OPTIONS substance use crisis counselor for Hancock County.
According to St. Louis the program is coming at a pivotal time as overdose rates have increased over the last year.
"We just have to keep people alive it may take 20 times it may take 30 times but when they're ready for that one time, we can be there... Recovery is possible and all of these people working together is going to get people better," said St. Louis.
The hope is that programs like this will help combat the ongoing opioid crisis that continues to affect Mainers.