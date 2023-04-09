MONMOUTH -- Saturday at 10:45 p.m. the Monmouth Fire Department responded to Cooper Farms at 155 Norris Hill Road for a building engulfed in flames. Crews arrived on scene, the attached 3-bay garage (workshop) finding flames were through the roof.
According to the Monmouth Fire Department’s Facebook page there were multiple explosions and an early collapse of the roof structure.
The fire was beginning to burn at the edge of the roof of the larger building but was quickly stopped.
Approximately 75 firefighters from Monmouth, Leeds, Wales, Greene, Litchfield, Turner, Winthrop, Augusta and Lewiston responded to the scene.
Crews had the bulk of the fire under control less than two hours and remained on scene another one and one-half hours extinguishing hot spots.
The cause of the fire remains under investigation.