MONMOUTH FIRE PICS

MONMOUTH -- Saturday at 10:45 p.m. the Monmouth Fire Department responded to Cooper Farms at 155 Norris Hill Road for a building engulfed in flames.  Crews arrived on scene, the attached 3-bay garage (workshop) finding flames were through the roof. 

According to the Monmouth Fire Department’s Facebook page there were multiple explosions and an early collapse of the roof structure.

The fire was beginning to burn at the edge of the roof of the larger building but was quickly stopped.

Approximately 75 firefighters from Monmouth, Leeds, Wales, Greene, Litchfield, Turner, Winthrop, Augusta and Lewiston responded to the scene. 

Crews had the bulk of the fire under control less than two hours and remained on scene another one and one-half hours extinguishing hot spots. 

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

Anchor/Reporter

AJ Douglas joined the ABC 7 and FOX 22 team in January 2022. The Atlanta, Georgia native finished her degree program at California State University in Sacramento, California. She has covered freelance stories in multiple locations from downtown Atlanta to the Bay area. She is passionate about storytelling and is humbled to tell well-rounded stories. As a military brat, she has prior experience living in the Northeast and is excited to be in the New England area. When she is not reporting she enjoys making memories with friends, reading and living life without a schedule. If you have a story idea, email AJ at adouglas@wvii.com.

Recommended for you