CLIFTON -- Firefighters quickly put out a structure fire in Clifton Saturday.
The Eddington Fire Department responded to reports of an unknown fire on the Airline Road in Clifton around noon.
Responding units found a small structure containing lawn equipment engulfed in flames.
"Dispatch received multiple calls from multiple different locations that there was a fairly decent-sized fired back in the woods somewhere," said Eddington Fire Department Deputy Fire Chief Craig Russell. "And it was a garage-type structure that was fully involved."
The structure has been deemed a total loss, and one person received minor injuries.
Units from Holden and Dedham were also on scene.
The cause of the fire is under investigation by the Maine State Fire Marshal's Office.