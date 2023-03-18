BREWER -- Crews were called to respond to a building fire on Greenwood Drive in Brewer Saturday, March 18.
Brewer Fire Department Deputy Fire Chief Erik Tourtillotte says the department received the call shortly after 11 a.m., and it only took firefighters 15 minutes to extinguish the fire.
"Crews arrived on scene, they didn't see anything initially. Upon entry into the home they did find heavy smoke conditions and fire in the kitchen area. They quickly knocked it down," said Tourtillotte.
Additional responding agencies include the Bangor, Holden, Orrington, Eddington, and Dedham fire departments to assist on the scene.
Officials say that residents were inside the building at the start of the fire but all made it out safely, and no injuries were reported.
The State Fire Marshal's Office has been called to investigate, but a cause has yet to be determined.