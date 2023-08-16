SAINT ALBANS -- The Stephen and Tabitha King Foundation awarded the Saint Albans Fire Department a $40,000 grant to upgrade its aging communications system.
The Saint Albans Fire Department also provides services to nearby Palmyra and Hartland.
Firefighter Andrew Doughty said the funds were used to purchase new radio and other state of the art equipment, allowing for greater communication between firefighters conducting search and rescue operations.
Upgrading a communications system can be a huge task,” according to Doughty. “Having many radios that need to be upgraded at once and with a small budget can be difficult. This grant was huge for us giving us the ability to replace 20 plus year old equipment.
Doughty said the town of Hartland and other mutual aid partners in the area will benefit from the recent improvements.