New Arson K9 Cheeto

AUGUSTA -- The training that goes into becoming an investigator within the Fire Marshal's office can be weeks to months long.

So when a team like this one graduates... It's a pretty special moment.

Fire investigator Andrew Whitney and his K9 "Cheeto" recently graduated from a 4 week long arson dog training program.

This program, that was sponsored by state farm, took advantage of Cheeto's keen smelling and trained the 2-year-old to track down the source of suspicious fires.

Cheeto will be formally introduced next Tuesday.

