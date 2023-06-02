AUGUSTA -- The training that goes into becoming an investigator within the Fire Marshal's office can be weeks to months long.
So when a team like this one graduates... It's a pretty special moment.
Fire investigator Andrew Whitney and his K9 "Cheeto" recently graduated from a 4 week long arson dog training program.
This program, that was sponsored by state farm, took advantage of Cheeto's keen smelling and trained the 2-year-old to track down the source of suspicious fires.
Cheeto will be formally introduced next Tuesday.