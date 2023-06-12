FRANKLIN -- Authorities are still investigating a car fire that injured three people Sunday.
Around 3 P.M. fire marshals were called to 49 Hog Bay Road in Franklin.
They determined a 3-year-old boy was inside the vehicle at the time of the fire.
His parents were in the residence working.
His parents tried to get him out of the vehicle and were injured in the process.
The boy was flown to Mass General to be treated for burn injuries.
The father was taken to Maine General to be treated for his burn injuries.
The mother was taken to Maine Coast Memorial Hospital in Ellsworth where she was treated for minor burns and released.
The cause of the fire is still under investigation.