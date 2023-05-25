OLD TOWN -- An overnight fire in Old Town destroyed a local woodworking shop. Members of the community are already stepping up to support the local business.
Bren's Woodworks caught fire around midnight on Tuesday, destroying the entire shop and inventory.
Owner Brenden Gasaway announced on social media that along with the building, a trailer and plow that were near the structure were also lost in the fire.
Capt. Matt Redding of the Old Town Fire Department says by the time crews arrived the building was already up in flames.
"Yesterday we spent some time out there investigating the fire, trying to figure out even just as much as the area of origin, what part of the building the fire started in and we're not even able to determine that because everything was so uniformly destroyed," said Redding.
After conducting their investigation, Redding says the cause was undetermined, though they know it was accidental in nature.
There has already been a significant amount of community support. Friends of Gasaway put together a go-fund me page that has raised over ten thousand dollars.
The money raised will go towards rebuilding the shop and redeveloping all the inventory lost in the fire.
Over the past three years, Gasaway has been making custom pieces of furniture sold all over Maine. Gasaway also said on social media that with some help from the community his business should be up and running in the next couple weeks.