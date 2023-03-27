WATERVILLE -- A family of ten is displaced after a fire destroyed their home early this morning.
Around 1:30 am, the Waterville fire department was dispatched to 22 School Street for a reported structure fire.
Waterville Fire chief Shawn Esler says, "Upon arrival, they found a heavy fire on the second and the third floor at that time. There were some occupants home at that time and they quickly determined there was not a life safety issue and everybody had made it out safely".
According to a Facebook post by Waterville Fire, a second alarm was requested to dispatch neighboring fire departments to help contain the fire to the second and third floors.
Neighbors who observed the fire say it was an unfortunate spectacle.
"Well, I woke up about 2 o'clock this morning to the sound of something - it sounded like somebody was plowing my driveway. So I go to the window and say what the heck is going on? I open the window and that house is on fire. The whole top floor was engulfed in flames. They had to go over the house with the hook and ladder and spray down onto the fire," says neighbor Jeff Clark.
According to Waterville's fire chief Shawn Esler, it should be noted the residents of the building were alerted to the fire by a working smoke detector.
"It's incredibly important that in cases like this we highlight the necessity to have good working smoke and carbon monoxide detectors and that likely led to them being able to get out of the building today", says Esler.
After the fire was put out it was deemed completely unlivable.
At this time the American Red Cross is working with the displaced family to provide for any immediate needs they may have.