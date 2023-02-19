Unity fire
Unity Fire Department

UNITY -- A fire in Unity on February 17 has left a mobile home completely destroyed.

Unity Fire Department Fire Chief Blaine Parsons says that -- after initial reports of an explosion -- firefighters and several mutual aid crews responded to a fully involved structure fire on Albion Road at approximately 8:40 p.m. Friday.

The fire had reportedly already begun to spread to a nearby garage on the property when fire trucks arrived on scene.

One occupant was transported to a Waterville hospital for minor burns and an evaluation.

Although firefighters were able to save the garage, estimated damage to the property is reportedly over $100,000.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation and has been turned over to the Maine State Fire Marshal's office.

Reporter

David Ledford joined the ABC 7 and FOX 22 news team in October 2022. He transferred from the Rochester Institute of Technology to the University of Maine in 2020, as a student of Communication and Journalism, in order to complete his education in his home state. As a first-time reporter, David is passionate about local news and providing stories that are important to Mainers. In his free time, he enjoys writing music and spending time camping in the beautiful Maine woods. Feel free to contact David at dledford@wvii.com.

