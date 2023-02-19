UNITY -- A fire in Unity on February 17 has left a mobile home completely destroyed.
Unity Fire Department Fire Chief Blaine Parsons says that -- after initial reports of an explosion -- firefighters and several mutual aid crews responded to a fully involved structure fire on Albion Road at approximately 8:40 p.m. Friday.
The fire had reportedly already begun to spread to a nearby garage on the property when fire trucks arrived on scene.
One occupant was transported to a Waterville hospital for minor burns and an evaluation.
Although firefighters were able to save the garage, estimated damage to the property is reportedly over $100,000.
The cause of the fire is still under investigation and has been turned over to the Maine State Fire Marshal's office.