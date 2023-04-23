WATERVILLE -- Community members are shocked after the tragic loss of one of their city's most beloved downtown restaurants. 

Early Sunday morning, the Waterville fire department was dispatched to 8 Silver street for a structure fire at the Last Unicorn Restaurant.

Upon arrival, a team of fire fighters entered the build but quickly became disoriented due to the intensity of the flames.

 "Conditions change rather rapidly for them. There was a mayday issued and four minuets later those firefighters made it out safely. They did suffer minor burns to their skin. They were evaluated at a local hospital as a precaution and they've since been released," says Waterville Fire Chief Shawn Esler.

After a few hours, Waterville and neighboring fire departments were able to knock down the fire before it spread to the nearby buildings. 

The Maine Fire Marshal has determined the fire was accidental after discovering it originated in an area where cleaning rags were stored.

Waterville's mayor Jay Coelho says its a tragedy to lose such an iconic restaurant but he will be doing everything he can to make sure the out of work staff will be taken care of. 

Coelho says, "I talked to the business owner and I know that they have about 15 employees but I have my group of people raising money. We're going to make sure that the employees that do work here are taken care of financially for the next couple of weeks".

If you would like to donate, send funds to MAINEMAYOR on cash app.  

Reporter

Devin Daigneault joined the ABC 7 and Fox 22 News team August of 2022. Raised in Winslow, Maine, Devin is a Mainer through and through.  He attended the University of Maine at Orono, where he studied Journalism and Theater. In his off time, he enjoys writing and cooking and as this is his first reporting job, Devin is excited to bring you local stories! If you have a story idea or solid recipe you'd like to share, you can reach Devin at ddaigneault@wvii.com or @DaigneaultDevin

