WATERVILLE -- Community members are shocked after the tragic loss of one of their city's most beloved downtown restaurants.
Early Sunday morning, the Waterville fire department was dispatched to 8 Silver street for a structure fire at the Last Unicorn Restaurant.
Upon arrival, a team of fire fighters entered the build but quickly became disoriented due to the intensity of the flames.
"Conditions change rather rapidly for them. There was a mayday issued and four minuets later those firefighters made it out safely. They did suffer minor burns to their skin. They were evaluated at a local hospital as a precaution and they've since been released," says Waterville Fire Chief Shawn Esler.
After a few hours, Waterville and neighboring fire departments were able to knock down the fire before it spread to the nearby buildings.
The Maine Fire Marshal has determined the fire was accidental after discovering it originated in an area where cleaning rags were stored.
Waterville's mayor Jay Coelho says its a tragedy to lose such an iconic restaurant but he will be doing everything he can to make sure the out of work staff will be taken care of.
Coelho says, "I talked to the business owner and I know that they have about 15 employees but I have my group of people raising money. We're going to make sure that the employees that do work here are taken care of financially for the next couple of weeks".
If you would like to donate, send funds to MAINEMAYOR on cash app.